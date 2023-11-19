Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 1,885,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 27,997,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Specifically, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $1,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,927,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,613,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,462,173 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,654. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

