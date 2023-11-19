Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $628,516.35 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Oded Edelman sold 7,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $628,516.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,206.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oded Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Oded Edelman sold 6,600 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $473,880.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $496,264.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $512,516.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $507,416.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,136 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

