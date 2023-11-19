Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells $759,600.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,269,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $729,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $748,400.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 3.9 %

SIG opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $84.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.29.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

