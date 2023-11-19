Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.28 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.28%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SIEGY opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

