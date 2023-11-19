Shravan Goli Sells 2,500 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $699,432.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $45,375.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $45,100.00.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COUR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 241,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,039,000 after purchasing an additional 291,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.