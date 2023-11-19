Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Grows By 6.4%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 25,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

ERIC opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is -24.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.30 to $7.78 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

