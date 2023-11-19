Short Interest in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Drops By 6.1%

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MPB opened at $21.68 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $361.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.62 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,369.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,758 shares of company stock valued at $74,619 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

