Short Interest in Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Decreases By 6.7%

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fnac Darty Price Performance
Shares of Fnac Darty stock opened at C$66.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a 12-month low of C$46.08 and a 12-month high of C$66.00.
Fnac Darty Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fnac Darty
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Fnac Darty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fnac Darty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.