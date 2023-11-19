Short Interest in Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Decreases By 6.7%

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fnac Darty Price Performance

Shares of Fnac Darty stock opened at C$66.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a 12-month low of C$46.08 and a 12-month high of C$66.00.

Fnac Darty Company Profile

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

