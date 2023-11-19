Short Interest in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rises By 5.6%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 12,760,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

