Short Interest in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Grows By 5.2%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 38.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after buying an additional 296,992 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Camping World by 33.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Camping World by 13.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Camping World Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $21.60 on Friday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 2.68.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

