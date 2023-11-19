Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Drops By 5.4%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,446.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,230 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

BFAM stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

