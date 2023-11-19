Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Grows By 6.5%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

BTA opened at $9.68 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

