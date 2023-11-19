Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Increases By 5.6%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,050,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 9,518,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,871.6 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Down 2.1 %

ANPDF stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

