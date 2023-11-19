Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Drops By 5.1%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at $739,130.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,130.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,469. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

