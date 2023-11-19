Short Interest in AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Increases By 5.5%

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of ABSSF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.38.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

