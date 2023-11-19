Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Decreases By 5.9%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,552,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 6,964,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of AICAF opened at $0.63 on Friday. Air China has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

