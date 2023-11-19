Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Decreases By 5.9%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,552,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 6,964,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Air China Stock Performance
Shares of AICAF opened at $0.63 on Friday. Air China has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.
About Air China
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air China
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.