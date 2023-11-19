Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($141.23) to £111 ($136.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

LON SPX opened at GBX 8,940 ($109.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,136.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 7,900 ($97.02) and a 1 year high of £123.50 ($151.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,909.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is £100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

