Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Up 0.8 %
LON BRK opened at GBX 1,935 ($23.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,425.90 ($17.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,300 ($28.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,778.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,920.07. The company has a market cap of £318.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,712.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84.
Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,637.17%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brooks Macdonald Group
Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
Read More
