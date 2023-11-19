Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Up 0.8 %

LON BRK opened at GBX 1,935 ($23.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,425.90 ($17.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,300 ($28.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,778.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,920.07. The company has a market cap of £318.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,712.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,637.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($23.33), for a total transaction of £39,273 ($48,229.15). Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

