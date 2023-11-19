Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $68.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $71.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

