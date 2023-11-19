Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.54-0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

