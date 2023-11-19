Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Update

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the October 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ASAI opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.