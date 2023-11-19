SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.05 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 103.90% and a negative net margin of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
