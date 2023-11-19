SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.05 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 103.90% and a negative net margin of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.