Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SIGI opened at $101.80 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $84.47 and a 12-month high of $108.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.92.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.