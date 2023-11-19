SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $73,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 739,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,526.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 23,920 shares of company stock worth $117,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

