Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Sells 4,121 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $43,476.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mitek Systems Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of MITK stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $500.12 million, a P/E ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 0.94. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $13.98.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MITK. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th.
Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.
