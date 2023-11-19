Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 401,348 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $35,919,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,954,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $114.77 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.40.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

