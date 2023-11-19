Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 542,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $29,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $14,911,080,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

