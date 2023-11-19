Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 22,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $490,770.00.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53. The company has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Micron Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 812,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,246,000 after purchasing an additional 65,290 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

