Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Sells $45,225,000.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $45,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,304,668 shares in the company, valued at $208,694,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

RWAY stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.75. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.