Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Sells $45,225,000.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $45,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,304,668 shares in the company, valued at $208,694,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.1 %
RWAY stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.75. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.
Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Runway Growth Finance
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.