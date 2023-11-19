Royal Bank of Canada Trims SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price to C$29.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. CIBC cut their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins set a C$28.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.83.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRU.UN

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 1.0 %

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$23.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.65, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.10. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$28.85. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.17.

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.