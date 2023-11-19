Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $76.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.7 %

OKE opened at $66.63 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

