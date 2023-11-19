Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores updated its Q4 guidance to $1.56-1.62 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.56-$1.62 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $128.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.