Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 129.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

ROP stock opened at $524.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $528.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

