Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $28,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.75. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,754.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $296,736.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,574 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.36.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

