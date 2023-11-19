Rock Creek Group LP Has $1.24 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.6% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 52.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,274,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $962,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $492.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.49.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.