Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Roblox were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,200 shares of company stock worth $1,861,227 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

