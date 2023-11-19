Robert F. Buesinger Sells 4,215 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $98.05 and a 12-month high of $138.39.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Westlake by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Westlake by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 147,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WLK

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.