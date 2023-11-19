Rhumbline Advisers Sells 756 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $163.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.18 and its 200-day moving average is $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.94 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

