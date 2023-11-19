Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,489 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $17,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.54 and a 200 day moving average of $198.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

