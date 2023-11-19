Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Nexstar Media Group worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 193,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,847 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $149.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.20. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

