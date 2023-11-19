Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.88 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,096,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,891,000 after buying an additional 110,152 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $1,370,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 181,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 170,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,334.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 199,464 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

