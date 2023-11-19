Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.61 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,244 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of UGI worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in UGI by 1,379.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

UGI Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.