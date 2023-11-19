Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 286.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after buying an additional 258,729 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $98.12 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

