Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Oshkosh worth $17,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $59,227,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,164,000 after acquiring an additional 400,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after acquiring an additional 272,691 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,761,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after acquiring an additional 200,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.39. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,725 shares of company stock worth $1,941,343 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

