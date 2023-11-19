Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,208 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $17,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 49.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $223,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

