Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Olin worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Olin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Olin by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Olin by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 157,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OLN stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Olin

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.