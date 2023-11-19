Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $17,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 33,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.6% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 21,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 96,707.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 22.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth about $2,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

