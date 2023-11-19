Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 0.4 %

RVMD stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.47. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $38,010.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,427.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,214 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $38,010.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,427.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 357,386 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,379.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,882 shares of company stock worth $4,394,678. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 101.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

