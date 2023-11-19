Reviewing Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) & Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF)

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) and Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Pason Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and Pason Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pason Systems 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dividends

Pason Systems has a consensus price target of $11.58, suggesting a potential upside of 15.14%. Given Pason Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pason Systems is more favorable than Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pason Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pason Systems pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and Pason Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $4.14 13.95 Pason Systems N/A N/A N/A $1.07 9.42

Pason Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and Pason Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Pason Systems N/A N/A N/A

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and marketing of stainless-steel products and drilling and completion equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment manufactures high-alloy and non-magnetic stainless steels that offers high material strength and corrosion resistance, as well as customized high-precision MWD/LWD components, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators in the oil, gas, and other industries. The Oilfield Equipment segment engages in the sale and rental of tools, including drilling motors for directional and horizontal drilling, downhole circulation tools for sealing liquid-permeable zones of boreholes and for borehole cleaning during the drilling process, rotary steerable tools for intelligent drill string steering in directional drilling, and composite frac plugs for drilling and completion in the oil and gas industry, as well as in the field of geothermal energy. The segment also offers non-magnetic drill collars, reamers, hole openers, stabilizers, circulation and crossover subs, jars, shocks, etc., as well as provides maintenance, repair, and mechanical procession of existing components. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Ternitz, Austria.

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc., an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance. It also provides Drilling intelligence to suggest drilling parameters, detect disfunction, and send event alerts to onsite personnel and remote engineers in real time; and Drilling automation, a reality across rig platforms. In addition, the company offers Pason Gas Analyzer for real-time gas measurement; a robust system of alarms and sensors to monitor ambient gasses in the atmosphere and in the drilling fluids; and Pason Pit Volume Totalizer to track the volumes, gains, and losses of drilling fluids on location. Further, it provides phone and chat support, field support, proactive monitoring, drilling optimization support, and office support for data integration services. The company serves E&P operators, drilling contractors, and other oilfield service companies. Pason Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.