Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EMX Royalty Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

