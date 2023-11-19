Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EMX Royalty Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.
EMX Royalty Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EMX Royalty Company Profile
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.
